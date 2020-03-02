Pashinyan, CoE Director General of Human Rights and Rule of Law discuss judicial reforms

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received on March 2 Director General of Human Rights and Rule of Law of the Council of Europe Christos Giakoumopoulos and his delegation.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the PM noted that the visit of the high-level Council of Europe delegation is a good opportunity for discussing the cooperation agenda and spoke about the democratic changes taking place in Armenia. Nikol Pashinyan noted that following the velvet revolution of 2018 Armenia pursues the path of strengthening democratic institutions and emphasized the importance of cooperation with international partners, including the Council of Europe.

According to Christos Giakoumopoulos, the Council of Europe highlights the strengthening of partnership with Armenia and is ready to assist Armenia in the process of reform implementation.

The interlocutors discussed issues referring to Armenia-CoE cooperation in the sphere of reform implementation. The sides reaffirmed the readiness to continue and deepen cooperation.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan