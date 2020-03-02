Armenia's nine suspected cases of coronavirus test negative, turn out to be common cold

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. The nine suspected cases of the novel coronavirus in Armenia tested negative for the virus, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced on social media. All suspected cases turned out to be the common cold, he said.

Speaking about the first confirmed case, the PM said the patient is feeling well and doesn’t display symptoms.

PM Pashinyan added that the quarantined contacts of the patient are also feeling well.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan