Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 March

Armenia's nine suspected cases of coronavirus test negative, turn out to be common cold

Armenia's nine suspected cases of coronavirus test negative, turn out to be common cold

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. The nine suspected cases of the novel coronavirus in Armenia tested negative for the virus, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced on social media. All suspected cases turned out to be the common cold, he said.

Speaking about the first confirmed case, the PM said the patient is feeling well and doesn’t display symptoms.

PM Pashinyan added that the quarantined contacts of the patient are also feeling well.

 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration