No coronavirus cases in Artsakh so far, officials say

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. The Republic of Artsakh is taking precautionary measures to prevent the novel coronavirus infection in the country.

Minister of State Grigory Martirosyan and Healthcare Minister Arayik Baghryan toured the medical facilities of Stepanakert and Shushi to review the hospital conditions and capacities.

Hospital executives told the officials that the clinics are fully equipped.

Minister Baghryan said they are in constant contact with authorities of Armenia over the matter.

So far, no coronavirus cases have been reported in Artsakh.

The Artsakh authorities are considering a special facility meant for isolation of patients in the event of recording cases of the COVID19.

The Minister of State called on healthcare authorities to continue the heightened actions and the awareness campaign for preventing the disease among the general public.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan