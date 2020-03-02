Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 02-03-20

YEREVAN, 2 MARCH, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 2 March, USD exchange rate up by 0.20 drams to 478.80 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.84 drams to 530.41 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.10 drams to 7.19 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 6.68 drams to 611.00 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 638.23 drams to 24781.67 drams. Silver price down by 13.20 drams to 264.54 drams. Platinum price down by 625.28 drams to 13407.98 drams.