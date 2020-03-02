Converse Bank announces SME financing campaign. Funding can be directed to replenishment of the fixed assets and working capital of small and medium enterprises, or for loan repayment.

“Financing within the campaign is a good opportunity for business to grow, expand and secure further development. During its period, i.e. until June 30, 2020, small and medium enterprises operating in different sectors of the economy will have access to lending at competitive interest rate with a maturity of up to 180 months”, - said at the Bank.

Financing is provided in three currencies: in AMD - starting from 11.5% per annum, in USD - starting from 8.5% per annum and in EUR - starting from 6.5% per annum of nominal interest rate. Procedure for calculating actual interest rates and other details are available at https://www.conversebank.am/en/smeloan/