Armenia airline cancels Yerevan-Tel Aviv-Yerevan flights until March 22

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenia airline cancelled Yerevan-Tel Aviv-Yerevan flights until March 22 as the citizens of Israel are returning back their tickets due to the novel coronavirus, Marketing Manager at the Armenia airline Nelli Kostandyan told Armenpress.

“Our company made a decision to cancel Yerevan-Te Aviv-Yerevan flights until March 22 as the government of Israel urged its citizens to avoid travelling as much as possible especially to those countries where the coronavirus is spreading rapidly, as well as several people are returning back their tickets”, she said.

