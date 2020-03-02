Covid-19: Armenian ministry has no plans yet to restrict people’s visits to cultural facilities

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s ministry of education, science, culture and sport has not yet made a decision on restricting the people’s visits to cultural facilities due to the first case of novel coronavirus confirmed in Armenia, deputy minister Narine Khachaturyan told Armenpress.

“Today we had a consultation with the minister and a decision was made that contrary to the educational institutions, the cultural facilities will not close. In line with this we have information that people cancel their preliminary agreements, return their tickets. At this stage we left it up to the visitors and audience to decide whether they want to visit cultural places or not”, she said.

The deputy minister also said that today they met with the directors of museums and concert halls and they told them the same. The directors of these facilities state that many tickets are returned back, and many performances were cancelled due to lack of audience.

First case of novel coronavirus has been confirmed in Armenia on March 1. The patient arrived in Armenia from Iran.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan