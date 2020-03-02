Armenian justice ministry representatives receive Venice Commission’s and OSCE/ODIHR delegation

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. Advisor to Armenia’s justice minister Hasmik Sardaryan and head of the department of international legal cooperation at the justice ministry Tigran Grigoryan received the representatives of the Venice Commission and the OSCE/ODIHR delegation, the ministry told Armenpress.

The meeting participants touched upon the draft Constitutional law on making changes and amendments to the Law on parties.

Summing up the meeting the sides agreed to be in contact over the opinions and issues raised during today’s discussion.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan