Iran coronavirus infections hit 1501 with 66 fatalities

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. The number of novel coronavirus infections in Iran has reached 1501, and the death toll climbed to 66, IRIB reported citing the Iranian healthcare authorities.

The earlier number of infections was 978, with 54 fatalities.

Iran reported its first novel coronavirus case on February 19 in the Qom province. Schools across the country are shut down amid the outbreak. The parliament suspended its work for a week.

 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan





