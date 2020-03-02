‘We should overcome complexity of being representative of small country’ – Armenian PM

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says one of the greatest tasks of Armennia in the field of foreign policy should be to overcome the certain complexity of being a representative of a small country.

“In our newly-independent history our diplomacy has had glorious achievements, there have also been some problems, failures, we should pass this process. This is typical to any country’s diplomacy. Our greatest task should be to overcome the certain complexity of being a representative of a small country. No matter how natural it is, this complexity hinders us in many places. But the diplomatic system cannot solely overcome this complexity, it should be overcome at each citizen’s level, at the level of each structure of the entire state institute”, the PM said at an event dedicated to the Diplomat’s Day.

Pashinyan congratulated and thanked all representatives of the diplomatic service and assured that he truly believes that today the diplomatic service has the potential to change the world attitude towards Armenia.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan