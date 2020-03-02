Armenian justice minister receives CoE delegation

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. Justice minister of Armenia Rustam Badasyan received the delegation of the Council of Europe led by Director General for Human Rights and Rule of Law Christos Giakoumopoulos, the ministry told Armenpress.

Minister Badasyan and the CoE partners discussed the ways to develop the current effective cooperation, as well as touched upon the ongoing actions being carried out within the judicial reforms.

The sides reached an agreement to deepen the close cooperation.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan