President Sarkissian bestows diplomatic ranks to a number of diplomats

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on bestowing diplomatic ranks on the occasion of the Diplomat’s Day, his Office told Armenpress.

According to the Presidential decree, the following diplomat has been bestowed with the rank of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary:

Vahagn Atabekyan – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to Lebanon

According to another decree, the President bestowed the rank of Envoy Extraordinary and Minister Plenipotentiary to the following diplomats:

Yuri Babakhanyan – advisor at the department of Middle East and Africa in Armenia’s foreign ministry

Vahe Gevorgyan – advisor to the Armenian foreign minister

Anahit Harutyunyan – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Armenia to Canada

The President signed the respective decrees based on the prime minister’s proposal.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan