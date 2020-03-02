No deficit of alcohol-based hand sanitizers in Armenia at this moment – SCPEC Chairman

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenia faced a deficit of anti-bacterial hand gels on March 1 after the announcement of the first confirmed case of novel coronavirus in the country, but at the moment alcohol-based hand sanitizers exist in pharmacies, Chairman of the State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition Gegham Gevorgyan told reporters today.

“Before this there was no deficit of alcohol-based hand sanitizers, but after the announcement of the first confirmed case these sanitizers were quickly sold, but the situation is different today as pharmacies already have these hand gels”, he said, adding that there hasn’t been such a demand for alcohol-based hand sanitizers in the past.

He informed that today in the morning the pharmacies were supplied with new batches of these sanitizers, and the local producers are preparing for a larger production.

According to the SCPEC data, 3 companies produce alcohol-based hand sanitizers in Armenia, and these companies didn’t increase the prices of their product and will not increase.

As for the purchase of other goods, Gevorgyan said there is no need to make additional purchases.

“There is so much sugar in Armenia now that will be enough for a year, the same relates also to flour. Therefore, there is no need to make large purchases”, he said.

First case of novel coronavirus has been confirmed in Armenia on March 1. The patient arrived in Armenia from Iran.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan