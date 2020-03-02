72-year-old Iranian official infected with Covid-2019 dies in Tehran

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. Mohammad Mirmohammadi, 72, member of Iran’s Expediency Discernment Council (administrative assembly appointed by the Supreme Leader), has died on March 2, Fars news agency reported.

The concrete cause of the death is not reported, but the news agency says that earlier the official has been infected with the novel coronavirus. He was hospitalized Sunday evening in Tehran.

Iran is facing a coronavirus outbreak. According to the latest reports, number of people infected with Covid-19 is 978, and number of deaths is at least 54.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan