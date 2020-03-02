Armenia buys weapon locating radars from India – report

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. According to unconfirmed media reports India has secured a 40 million dollar deal in Armenia on supplying four units of its SWATHI weapon locating radars.

India Today reported citing sources that India has already started supplies.

According to reports Armenia favored the India-made systems against competing bids from Russia and Poland.

The Armenian military hasn’t yet commented on the information.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan