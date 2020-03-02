Armenian PM to depart for Georgia on official visit

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan will depart for Georgia on an official visit on March 3-4, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

During the visit Pashinyan will meet with Georgia’s Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, President Salome Zourabichvili, Speaker of Parliament Archil Talakvadze and Catholicos-Patriarch of All Georgia Ilia II.

The Armenian PM will lay a wreath at the memorial in the Square of Heroes in Tbilisi.

Pashinyan is also scheduled to meet with the Armenian community representatives.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan