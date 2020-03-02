Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 March

PM appoints new assistant

PM appoints new assistant

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan appointed Anna Vardapetyan as his new assistant.

The PM’s respective decision is posted on e-gov.am.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration