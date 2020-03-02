PM appoints new assistant
YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan appointed Anna Vardapetyan as his new assistant.
The PM’s respective decision is posted on e-gov.am.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
