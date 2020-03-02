Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 March

Armenian Church won’t suspend masses yet after first coronavirus case

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Church is not planning to suspend masses yet after the first novel coronavirus (COVID-2019) infection case was confirmed on March 1 in Armenia, the Mother See of Holy Ejmiatsin told ARMENPRESS.

As a precautionary measure, authorities have shut down schools and universities for one week after the first case of the COVID-2019 was confirmed.

In an effort to prevent a possible outbreak, a scheduled commemoration rally for the 2008 unrest victims on March 1 was also cancelled to avoid the mass gathering as a precaution.

 

