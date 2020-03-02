Armenian Church won’t suspend masses yet after first coronavirus case

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Church is not planning to suspend masses yet after the first novel coronavirus (COVID-2019) infection case was confirmed on March 1 in Armenia, the Mother See of Holy Ejmiatsin told ARMENPRESS.

As a precautionary measure, authorities have shut down schools and universities for one week after the first case of the COVID-2019 was confirmed.

In an effort to prevent a possible outbreak, a scheduled commemoration rally for the 2008 unrest victims on March 1 was also cancelled to avoid the mass gathering as a precaution.

