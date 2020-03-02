Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 March

Pashinyan appoints new spokesperson

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan appointed Mane Gevorgyan to serve as his new spokesperson.

The PM’s respective decision is posted on e-gov.am.

 

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





