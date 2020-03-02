Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   4 March

Indonesia confirms two cases of coronavirus

Indonesia confirms two cases of coronavirus

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. Two Indonesians tested positive for novel coronavirus after being in contact with an infected Japanese national, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said, Jakarta Post reported.

The patients are women aged 64 and 31.

The Indonesian healthcare authorities said the two women are currently being treated at the Jakarta infection hospital.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration