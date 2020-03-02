Second patient infected with Covid-2019 dies in US

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. The Washington state authorities confirmed the second death case from the novel coronavirus in the US, the website of the Seattle and King County public health department said, reports TASS.

The health officials reported four new cases of Covid-2019 among the residents of the King Country. The total number of cases in the King Country reached 13.

On February 29 the first death case has been reported in the Washington state.

First cases of Covid-2019 were also reported in New York and the state of Rhode Island.

