Yerevan to have new street sweepers soon

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. New street sweepers (machine that cleans streets) will soon operate in Yerevan, Mayor of Yerevan Hayk Marutyan said on Facebook, releasing a video.

“These street sweepers will soon start cleaning Yerevan’s avenues and main streets helping our sanitation staff. Of course, this is yet the beginning. We will have more of these cars in the future”, the Mayor said.

 

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





