Road condition

YEREVAN, MARCH 2, ARMENPRESS. The ministry of emergency situations informs that on March 2, as of 08:15, some roads are closed and difficult to pass in Armenia.

The ministry told Armenpress that the roads leading to the Amberd Fortress and Lake Kari will remain closed for uncertain time.

The Vardenyats Pass is closed for trailer trucks, but is difficult to pass for the remaining vehicles. Sotk-Karvachar highway is difficult to pass for all types of vehicles.

The Georgian side informed that the Stepantsminda-Lars highway is closed for all types of vehicles.

Drivers are urged to use winter tires.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan