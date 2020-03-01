The Pashinyans head to Tsakhkadzor to show solidarity and dismiss quarantine-related panic

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. In an apparent effort to dismiss the unsubstantiated panic and purported hotel booking cancellations in the town of Tsakhakdzor, the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced that he and his family are heading to the resort town to spend the night there at a local hotel.

Earlier today, 31 direct contacts of the first novel coronavirus case in Armenia were quarantined at a defunct hotel in Tsakhkadzor.

Shortly after the news, PM Pashinyan said he receives information that some visitors and tourists to the town are cancelling their hotel bookings. He dismissed the concerns and said that the quarantine doesn’t anyhow affect the town’s life. He called on the general public to refrain from panicking or spreading disinformation.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan