People with recent travel history advised to seek medical assistance when having illness symptoms

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. The Ministry of Healthcare is advising anyone with a recent travel history experiencing deteriorating health symptoms to seek medical assistance.

“Medical facilities are instructed on the ways of guiding a given patient depending on their types. If it is someone who hasn’t had any contact with anyone who has arrived from abroad then the probability of coronavirus is almost zero, and therefore they aren’t sent for testing. Regarding the question on why all arrivals to Armenia aren’t being tested, let me say that this cannot happen. Moreover, these tests can give a negative result in the early stages of infection, when the disease hasn’t developed yet,” Minister of Healthcare Arsen Torosyan said at a press conference.

He said the infection is being spread by the host when the virus has already developed inside the body. “By finding the narrow circle, we have practically isolated the spread”, he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan