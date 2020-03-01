Healthcare minister advises to follow preventive methods, stop handshaking and kissing- greetings

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. Respiratory diseases retreat at warm seasons, Healthcare Minister Arsen Torosyan said at a news conference on the first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-2019) in Armenia.

“Thanks to the preventive measures, we, persevering these 40 days, can say that we are in a favorable condition. We see that the weather is getting warmer, and in this case viruses can’t survive in open environments, and by ruling out mass gatherings the spread will be prevented,” he said.

Torosyan called on the general population to avoid coming in direct contact with people who have flu-like symptoms, to wash hands frequently with soap and water or use alcohol-based hand sanitizers and frequently ventilate closed areas.

He also noted a “cultural” preventive method.

“I have another recommendation, let’s stop greeting each other by kissing, we will greet each other so warmly when the weather will become warmer. Reduce handshaking also,” he said.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan