March 1 commemoration rally cancelled amid first coronavirus case in Armenia

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. The ruling Civil Contract party’s board has made a decision to cancel the March 1 procession in honor of the 2008 unrest victims which was scheduled to take place later in the day. The mass gathering has been cancelled in an effort to prevent a possible outbreak after Armenia reported its first novel coronavirus case.

“In the current situation the priority is to follow the advises of the Healthcare Ministry and to take all preventive actions. We call for maintaining calmness and rely only on official information,” the party said in a news release.

