The Week In Headlines

YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. Check out our selection of top stories from last week:

All measures taken to prevent coronavirus in Armenia

Covid-2019: Armenia seals land border with Iran, imposes partial restrictions on air traffic

52 Tehran-Yerevan passengers have no complaints; Armenia receives new test kits for coronavirus

Armenia issues coronavirus travel warning for Iran, China, Japan, South Korea and Italy

Defense Ministry bans family visits to military bases in COVID-2019 countermeasure

Azerbaijan responded to NK people’s peaceful appeal to self-determination with pogroms – Armenian PM





Armenia soldier wounded as Azerbaijan opens cross-border gunfire





Azerbaijan opens fire in the direction of Armenia’s Koti village

Donald Miller: Azerbaijanis were celebrating the fact that the earthquake occurred in Armenia

Slovak FM visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan





Speaker of Parliament of Moldova pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims in Yerevan

Armenian, Georgian Defense Ministers sign cooperation plan for 2020





Armenia signs bilateral and trilateral defense cooperation plans with Greece and Cyprus

Opening Embassy of Slovakia will foster bilateral relations – PM Pashinyan receives Slovakia’s FM

Jerusalem status must be determined through talks between parties, Armenia says on Trump Peace Plan





Residence of Armenian Ambassador to Israel already in Tel Aviv as President makes changes in decree





Armenia joins Intergovernmental Forum on Mining, Minerals, Metals and Sustainable Development

Armenia economic activity grows 8,9% in January, says PM





Armenian textile companies take part in CPM 2020 – Collection Premiere fashion trade show in Moscow

Artsakh names new military commander

Turkish soldiers bomb Russian jets in Syria’s Idlib

Turkish soldiers were with ‘terrorist groups’ when they were hit by Syrian military, says Russia





“Simply amazing” – Del Piero on Armenian hospitality after spending few hours in Yerevan