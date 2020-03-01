The Week In Headlines
YEREVAN, MARCH 1, ARMENPRESS. Check out our selection of top stories from last week:
All measures taken to prevent coronavirus in Armenia
Covid-2019: Armenia seals land border with Iran, imposes partial restrictions on air traffic
52 Tehran-Yerevan passengers have no complaints; Armenia receives new test kits for coronavirus
Armenia issues coronavirus travel warning for Iran, China, Japan, South Korea and Italy
Defense Ministry bans family visits to military bases in COVID-2019 countermeasure
Azerbaijan responded to NK people’s peaceful appeal to self-determination with pogroms – Armenian PM
Armenia soldier wounded as Azerbaijan opens cross-border gunfire
Azerbaijan opens fire in the direction of Armenia’s Koti village
Donald Miller: Azerbaijanis were celebrating the fact that the earthquake occurred in Armenia
Slovak FM visits Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
Speaker of Parliament of Moldova pays tribute to Armenian Genocide victims in Yerevan
Armenian, Georgian Defense Ministers sign cooperation plan for 2020
Armenia signs bilateral and trilateral defense cooperation plans with Greece and Cyprus
Opening Embassy of Slovakia will foster bilateral relations – PM Pashinyan receives Slovakia’s FM
Jerusalem status must be determined through talks between parties, Armenia says on Trump Peace Plan
Residence of Armenian Ambassador to Israel already in Tel Aviv as President makes changes in decree
Armenia joins Intergovernmental Forum on Mining, Minerals, Metals and Sustainable Development
Armenia economic activity grows 8,9% in January, says PM
Armenian textile companies take part in CPM 2020 – Collection Premiere fashion trade show in Moscow
Artsakh names new military commander
Turkish soldiers bomb Russian jets in Syria’s Idlib
Turkish soldiers were with ‘terrorist groups’ when they were hit by Syrian military, says Russia
“Simply amazing” – Del Piero on Armenian hospitality after spending few hours in Yerevan