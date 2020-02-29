Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 February

Two Yerevan flights from Tbilisi cancelled

Two Yerevan flights from Tbilisi cancelled

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. The Tbilisi Airport has cancelled two flights (Georgian Airways A9 723 and Aircompany Armenia Flight RM 1723) to Yerevan scheduled for February 29.

The flights were scheduled to take off 18:50 local time, according to the airport’s website.

Armenia civil aviation regulator chief Tatevik Revazyan told ARMENPRESS that Aircompany Armenia Flight RM 1723 was cancelled because the plane is undergoing a standard maintenance checkup.

 

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration