Two Yerevan flights from Tbilisi cancelled

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. The Tbilisi Airport has cancelled two flights (Georgian Airways A9 723 and Aircompany Armenia Flight RM 1723) to Yerevan scheduled for February 29.

The flights were scheduled to take off 18:50 local time, according to the airport’s website.

Armenia civil aviation regulator chief Tatevik Revazyan told ARMENPRESS that Aircompany Armenia Flight RM 1723 was cancelled because the plane is undergoing a standard maintenance checkup.

