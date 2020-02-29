Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 February

Five Iranian lawmakers test positive for COVID-2019

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 29, ARMENPRESS.  A total of five Members of Parliament in Iran have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-2019), RIA Novosti reported citing Asadullah Abbasi, a representative of the Iranian legislature’s presidency.

“Five of the 100 tested lawmakers tested positive for the coronavirus. Other lawmakers will also be tested,” he said.

Abbasi had earlier said that the Iranian parliament has halted its sessions due to the outbreak.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan





