LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 28-02-20

LONDON, FEBUARY 29, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 28 February:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 0.44% to $1690.50, copper price up by 0.01% to $5640.00, lead price down by 0.71% to $1827.00, nickel price stood at $12365.00, tin price down by 1.50% to $16375.00, zinc price down by 0.79% to $2020.00, molybdenum price up by 2.17% to $20790.00, cobalt price stood at $33500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.