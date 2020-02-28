Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 February

Another airplane carrying Armenian citizens from Iran arrives in Yerevan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. The airplane with 82 Armenian citizens onboard has landed at Yerevan’s “Zvartnots” airport. ARMENPRESS reports Health Minister of Armenia Arsen Torosyan informed that this is the last airplane carrying Armenians from Iran for now.

Torosyan noted that like the previous time, a healthcare specialist accompanied them and followed their health condition from Tehran. “None of the passengers had fever or symptoms of acute respiratory infection. All of them will under domestic supervision”, the Minister said.

Up till now 108 coronavirus tests have been done in Armenia, all of them with negative results.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan





