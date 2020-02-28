Azerbaijan opens fire in the direction of Armenia’s Koti village

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani soldiers opened fire in the direction of Koti village of Armenia on February 28 at about 12:30, head of the community Feliks Melikyan told ARMENPRESS.

“There were shootings lasting nearly one hour after 12 o’clock. The village has not suffered losses, a wall of a building has been slightly damaged in a separate part of the village, but there are no significant damages”, Melikyan said, adding that shootings occurred also yesterday, on February 27.

Spokesperson of the Defense Ministry of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan assured that the situation on the border is normal and quiet, adding that there was some shooting in the direction of the village, nearly 20 bullets.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan