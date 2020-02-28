PM Pashinyan receives CSTO Gen.-Sec. Stanislav Zas

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan received Secretary General of the CSTO Stanislav Zas, who is in Armenia on a working visit.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister of Armenia, the PM welcomed his visit to Yerevan and once again congratulated on the appointment to the responsible position. Nikol Pashinyan highlighted the role of the CSTO for regional security and added, “We have to continue making consistent efforts for raising and strengthening the effectiveness of the organization”. Nikol Pashinyan emphasized the importance of close cooperation for withstanding global challenges and hoped that during the tenure of Stanislav Zas it will be possible to achieve the solutions to various problems.

The CSTO Secretary-General presented to PM Pashinyan the programs and priorities of the organization for the near future.

During the meeting the sides also referred to the organization of events dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the victory of the Great Patriotic War, as well as to other international and regional issues.

Edited and translated by Tigran Sirekanyan