Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 28-02-20

YEREVAN, 28 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 28 February, USD exchange rate up by 0.11 drams to 478.60 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 5.44 drams to 528.57 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.19 drams to 7.09 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.48 drams to 617.68 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 268.91 drams to 25419.9 drams. Silver price down by 0.32 drams to 277.74 drams. Platinum price down by 104.46 drams to 14033.26 drams.