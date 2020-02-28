Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 February

Azerbaijan responded to NK people’s peaceful appeal to self-determination with pogroms – Armenian PM

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan made a statement on Twitter on the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of the Armenian massacres in Sumgait.

“We are commemorating the innocent victims of Sumgait massacres. 32 years ago Azerbaijan responded to peaceful appeal of Nagorno Karabakh people to self-determination with mass violence and pogroms against Armenians. We pay our duty to memory with strong commitment to prevent such crimes”, the PM said.

 

 

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 




