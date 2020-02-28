Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 February

Iran coronavirus: Death toll climbs to 34

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Number of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Iran has reached 388 within the past 24 hours, the country’s healthcare authorities said on February 28, reports RIA Novosti.

The death toll from Covid-2019 has climbed to 34.

73 people have recovered so far.

The official of the healthcare ministry said the virus is expected to spread further in coming days.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





