Azerbaijan reports first case of coronavirus
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. First case of the novel coronavirus has been confirmed in Azerbaijan, the country’s coronavirus crisis center said today, reports Interfax.
The patient is a citizen of Russia and travelled to Azerbaijan from Iran. The patient is in stable condition.
Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan
