Second case of coronavirus confirmed in Georgia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. The second case of the novel coronavirus has been detected in Georgia, Amiran Gamkrelidze, Director General of the National Centre for Disease Control and Public Health, said at today’s briefing in Tbilisi.

The second Georgian national who tested positive for the Covid-2019 came from Italy. “The patient is in satisfactory condition, and doctors currently monitor his health”, Amiran Gamkrelidze said.

Georgia confirmed the first case of new coronavirus on February 26. The Georgian national came to homeland from Iran via Azerbaijan.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan