Extending operation of NPP among priorities of energy development in Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government plans to extend the operation of the second power unit of the Nuclear Power Plant until 2036, acting head of the department of atomic energy at the ministry of territorial administration and infrastructures Nune Aleksanyan said at a panel discussion.

“If after 2026 the results of studies confirm the secure operation of the NPP, the government plans to extend the NPP’s operation by another 10 years, until 2036”, she said.

Nune Aleksanyan said extending the operation of the nuclear power plant is among the government’s priorities, meanwhile the construction of the new power unit is one of the goals of the government.

“The option to extend the operation term of the current NPP is the system’s development guarantee with the minimum costs, but the construction of the new power unit is one of the goals of the government. Given that Armenia doesn’t have natural gas and oil resources, we consider necessary to have a new power plant for keeping and strengthening the necessary level of energy security and independence”, she said, adding that currently Armenia’s 2040 energy development strategy is at the development stage.

According to her, the new power plant will allow to supply reliable and secure energy at affordable prices to meet the state’s needs.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan