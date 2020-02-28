Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 February

Chief designer of Russia’s Sukhoi-34 Rollan Martirosov dies aged 84

Chief designer of Russia’s Sukhoi-34 Rollan Martirosov dies aged 84

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Chief designer of Russia’s multifunctional fighter-bomber Sukhoi-34, Rollan Martirosov, has died at 84, a source in the aircraft building industry told TASS.

Martirosov was born in Moscow on October 6, 1935. He joined the Sukhoi design bureau in 1959 after graduation from the Ordzhonikidze Moscow Aviation Institute. He walked all the way up the career ladder from engineer to chief designer. Martirosov was engaged in designing many Sukhoi planes, including Sukhoi-24 and Sukhoi-24M.





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1
Tokyo 2020
youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration