Pashinyan offers condolences over death of historian Samvel Karapetyan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan sent a letter of condolences over the death of expert of medieval architecture Samvel Karapetyan, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

The letter says:

“With a deep sorrow I learnt about the untimely death of renowned Armenian historian, expert of medieval architecture, chairman of the Yerevan Office of the Research on Armenian Architecture Foundation, Samvel Karapetyan.

During his activity Samvel Karapetyan has examined and cataloged thousands of exhibits of the Armenian architecture of Historical Armenia. His documentary materials are a rich heritage for our country. His consistent work against the policy of eliminating the Armenian monuments in Turkey and Azerbaijan is highly appreciated.

I extend my deepest condolences to Samvel Karapetyan’s family and friends”.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan