Public Services Regulatory Commission fines Veolia Jur 10 million drams

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Public Services Regulatory Commission of Armenia fined Veolia Jur, the country’s water supply operator, 10 million drams for several violations, the PSRC told Armenpress.

The analysis conducted by the PSRC revealed cases of exceeding deadlines by the company on connecting the system of an applying person to the supplier’s water supply and sewerage system. 

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan





