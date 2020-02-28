Sarkissian extends condolences over death of expert of medieval architecture Samvel Karapetyan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian sent a condolence letter over the death of famous historian, expert of medieval architecture Samvel Karapetyan, the Presidential office told Armenpress.

“With a deep sorrow I learnt about the untimely death of famous historian, expert on medieval architecture Samvel Karapetyan. Our firm historical-cultural heritage which is spread all over the world has become a key evidence of Armenians and the Armenian presence thanks to the efforts of Samvel Karapetyan”, the Armenian President said in the letter.

Samvel Karapetyan has passed away on February 27 at the age of 59.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan