Rain forecast in Yerevan on March 1
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. No precipitation is expected in Armenia in the daytime of February 28, overnight February 29 and on March 2-4, the ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.
In the evening of February 29, on March 1 precipitation is expected in most of the regions in the form of snow and rain.
Air temperature will increase by 3-5 degrees in the night of February 29.
