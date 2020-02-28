Rain forecast in Yerevan on March 1

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. No precipitation is expected in Armenia in the daytime of February 28, overnight February 29 and on March 2-4, the ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.

In the evening of February 29, on March 1 precipitation is expected in most of the regions in the form of snow and rain.

Air temperature will increase by 3-5 degrees in the night of February 29.