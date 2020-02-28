Russia’s government temporarily restricts entry of Iranian citizens into country

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. The Russian government decided to temporarily restrict the entry of Iranian citizens into the county due to an outbreak of coronavirus, according to a report on the government’s website, reports TASS.

“In order to ensure state security, protect public health, and prevent the spread of a new coronavirus infection (2019-nCoV) on the territory of the Russian Federation, from 00:00 on February 28, 2020, Moscow time, the Russian Federal Security Service temporarily suspends passage of citizens of the Islamic Republic of Iran across the Russian state border, their entry into the territory of the Russian Federation for studying and employment, as well as for private, tourist and transit purposes”, the report reads.

According to the decree, the Russian Foreign Ministry must temporarily suspend processing and issuance of visas to Iranian citizens. The Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs halts registration and issuance of work permits to Iranian citizens outside of Russia, as well as invitations for studying and employment.