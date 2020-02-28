Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 February

President of Artsakh pays tribute to memory of Sumgait pogrom victims in Stepanakert Memorial

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan today visited the Stepanakert Memorial Complex on the occasion of the 32nd anniversary of the Sumgait pogroms and laid flowers to the monument of the innocent victims.

The President was accompanied by Primate of the Artsakh Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church Archbishop Pargev Martirosyan and top officials of the republic.

Edited and translated by Aneta Harutyunyan

 

 





