Security Council chief praises Armenia’s COVID-2019 countermeasures

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. All countermeasures aimed at preventing the COVID-2019 virus from entering Armenia are effective, Secretary of the Security Council Armen Grigoryan told reporters.

“The restrictions relating to communication with Iran are working. All measures taken so far have been effective. The actions taken and the current situation in Armenia prove that all measures that have been taken are effective,” he said.

So far Armenia hasn’t recorded any novel coronavirus (COVID-2019) case.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan





