PM Pashinyan calls on public to follow preventive methods to keep Armenia coronavirus-free

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has shared on social media a Ministry of Healthcare poster on how to prevent the novel coronavirus (COVID-2019).

“So far there haven’t been any cases of the novel coronavirus in Armenia. And if you follow all the rules in this poster, no cases will happen. Please, share it as much as possible,” Pashinyan wrote on his Facebook page.

The poster includes methods of protection from the virus, such as : taking notice of a given county’s epidemiological situation when planning a trip, regularly and thoroughly cleaning hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or washing them with soap and water, avoiding contact with anyone having flu-like symptoms or wearing masks while doing so, practicing respiratory hygiene – covering with a tissue the nose and mouth while sneezing and coughing and disposing the tissue afterwards, contacting a doctor in the event of experiencing flu-like symptoms.

So far, no cases of the COVID-2019 were recorded in Armenia.

Earlier on February 25, Armenia announced a partial closure of its border with Iran as the Islamic Republic was reporting cases of the virus.

