Azerbaijan to pay compensation to Khadija Ismayilova as ECHR delivers judgement

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 28, ARMENPRESS. The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has delivered a judgement in the case of journalist Khadija Ismayilova against Azerbaijan.

The Court concluded that “ the arrest and detention of the applicant, a journalist who had published articles critical of members of the Government and their families for alleged corruption and illegal business activities, had been driven by the improper reasons of silencing her and punishing her for her journalistic activity”, ECHR documents show.

The ECHR ruled that Azerbaijan must pay Ismayilova 20,000 Euros in compensation.

Meanwhile, head of the Azerbaijani delegation to the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, Samed Seyidov, told BBC that the Azerbaijani government will comply with the judgement and fulfill the demand.

This is already the third judgement in favor of the journalist.

Edited and translated by Stepan Kocharyan